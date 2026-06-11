Casey’s Is Looking Like a Hot Buy as Growth, Buybacks, and Guidance Align

Casey’s General Stores (NYSE: CASY) is a compelling buy. The hot guidance for fiscal 2027 (FY2027) affirms the investment thesis, and early Q2 2026 price action is a natural market mechanic that will enable future gains.

Signals, including technical chart patterns, analyst sentiment, and institutional activity, were bullish ahead of the June 9 earnings release, driving price action to unsustainable levels. June’s price pullback realigned the market with sentiment trends, setting CASY up to continue its uptrend as the year progresses. Notably, CASY reaffirmed this thesis the day after the company released earnings, surging 19%.

Casey’s Market Signals Strength and Confidence: Uptrend Intact

Casey’s chart signals are robust. With price action on the brink of going parabolic, the signals include a steadily strengthening MACD, a MACD converging with recent highs, and a stochastic that reveals strengthening support. While it, too, shows convergence with the recent highs, the more telling signal is the dip pattern, which reveals support rising to the bait each time it's offered. The likely outcome is that CASY investors will continue to buy dips as they arise, with significant fundamental factors in play to incentivize the activity.

Casey’s investment thesis begins with a goal of growing through consolidation. The gas and convenience store market is highly fragmented, leaving players like Casey well positioned to expand their territory through acquisition. The thesis strengthens with the team, which has a two-pronged approach: managing fuel and in-store operations separately, with great success. Fuel margins run at consistently high levels, as do in-store margins, enabling a healthy cash flow, profitability, and balance sheet strength. The balance sheet is central to the thesis, as it is fortress-quality, enabling self-funded expansion and capital returns.

Casey’s capital return is a catalyst in 2026. The company halted buybacks in fiscal 2025 to preserve capital and cash flow for a major acquisition. The story as 2026 reaches mid-year is that the acquisition is complete, integration is smooth, and cash flow needs are reprioritized toward capital returns, including dividends and share buybacks.

Casey’s Has Catalysts and Tailwinds Driving Bullish Price Action

Signs of cash flow strength are seen in the dividend, which was recently increased by 14%, the 25th consecutive annual increase, and the buybacks, which are reducing the share count. Highlights from the company's fiscal Q4 2026 release include $63 million in quarterly buybacks, representing 0.18% of market cap, and a 0.5% year-over-year decline in shares. Looking ahead, Casey’s General Stores will likely continue to reduce its share count quarterly, unless, of course, it needs to make another acquisition.

Analysts and institutional trends underpin the stock price action, reinforcing the view that the June pullback is a natural and necessary market function. The consensus price target is rising quickly and is likely to continue its uptrend as the year progresses. Up 5% in the 30 days preceding the earnings release and 75% on a trailing 12-month basis, consensus provides solid support for this market, with the high-end range of $915 forecasting a fresh all-time high. And the $915 target is no outlier; several targets put this stock in the high-$800 to low-$900 range, and more are expected over time.

Institutional trends are equally bullish. MarketBeat’s data reveal that the group owns more than 85% of the stock and has been accumulating on balance for seven consecutive quarters. Their activity ramped in 2025 as the Fike’s acquisition progressed, sustained the higher level in 2026 and ramped again in Q2. The takeaway is that institutions are confident in this company’s growth trajectory and capital return and are likely to limit downside in the event of price pullbacks.

Casey’s General Stores Wows With Earnings Strength and FY2027 Guidance

Casey’s General Stores had an amazing quarter, with revenue topping $4.55 billion, up 14.5% and more than 500 basis points (bps) better than expected. The strength was driven by both segments and new stores. Inside comps grew by 5.5%, fuel comps by 1.5%, and stores by nearly 14%.

Margin news was another area of strength, with the teams driving wider margins in both segments. Fuel was the star, with fuel gallon margin up nearly 10 cents to a historically high level, while inside comps were also strong. EBITDA grew by 33.2%, well ahead of revenue, net income by 65.5%, and GAAP earnings per share by 66.2%, aided by a reduced share count.

Guidance is the catalyst for higher share prices. The company expects systemwide comps in the low single digits, with inside sales up as much as 5% and fuel gallons flat. The takeaway is that low-single-digit comps plus a 14% increase in store count translate into better-than-expected guidance and a stronger outlook for capital returns.

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