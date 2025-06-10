Casey's General Stores Unusual Options Activity For June 10

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Casey's General Stores. Our analysis of options history for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $58,020, and 13 were calls, valued at $512,644.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $420.0 to $560.0 for Casey's General Stores during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Casey's General Stores's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Casey's General Stores's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $420.0 to $560.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Casey's General Stores Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CASY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $68.1 $64.4 $66.5 $440.00 $66.5K 27 24 CASY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $62.9 $59.4 $60.72 $440.00 $60.7K 156 99 CASY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $61.1 $58.7 $61.1 $440.00 $48.8K 156 80 CASY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $44.2 $40.8 $42.9 $450.00 $42.9K 112 42 CASY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $60.4 $56.2 $58.1 $440.00 $40.6K 156 72

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's serves as the nation's third-largest convenience store chain with its 2,900 locations primarily positioned in the Midwest United States. About half of Casey's stores are located in rural towns with populations under 5,000. While fueling stations serve as a key traffic driver, about two thirds of the company's gross profit stems from in-store sales of grocery items, prepared meals, and general merchandise. Casey's owns more than 90% of its stores and operates most of its warehousing and distribution processes internally.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Casey's General Stores, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Casey's General Stores Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 544,684, the CASY's price is up by 13.14%, now at $497.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Casey's General Stores

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $490.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $490.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Casey's General Stores options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CASY

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CASY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.