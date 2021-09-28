Markets
CASY

Casey's General Stores To Buy 40 Pilot Convenience Stores For $220 Mln Cash - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Convenience store chain Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) announced Tuesday an agreement to acquire 40 Pilot convenience stores from Pilot Corp. in an all-cash transaction for $220 million.

The 40 Pilot stores will extend Casey's presence in Tennessee and Kentucky with well-established locations primarily in the attractive Knoxville, Tennessee, market.

Casey's will fund the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and bank financing. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance.

Pilot's convenience stores are owned and operated independently from its travel center and energy businesses and were not included in the Berkshire Hathaway transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CASY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular