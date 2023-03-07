Markets
CASY

Casey's General Stores Q3 Profit Beats View

March 07, 2023 — 07:55 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) reported that its net income for the third-quarter rose to $100.11 million or $2.67 per share from $64.02 million or $1.71 per share in the same quarter. The latest quarter earnings per share benefited by $0.31 due to one-time operating expense reduction of approximately $15 million from the resolution of a legal matter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the third quarter rose to $3.33 billion from $3.05 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

The company updated its fiscal 2023 outlook. The company now expects same-store inside sales growth to be about 6% to 7%. It now expects same-store fuel gallons to be down 1% to up 1%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CASY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.