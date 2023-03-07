Casey's General Stores Q3 Profit Beats View

(RTTNews) - Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) reported that its net income for the third-quarter rose to $100.11 million or $2.67 per share from $64.02 million or $1.71 per share in the same quarter. The latest quarter earnings per share benefited by $0.31 due to one-time operating expense reduction of approximately $15 million from the resolution of a legal matter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the third quarter rose to $3.33 billion from $3.05 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

The company updated its fiscal 2023 outlook. The company now expects same-store inside sales growth to be about 6% to 7%. It now expects same-store fuel gallons to be down 1% to up 1%.

