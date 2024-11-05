Casey’s General Stores price target raised to $454 from $451 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai raised the firm’s price target on Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to $454 from $451 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company successfully completed the acquisition of Fikes Wholesale on November 1. The firm is updating its model in advance of Q2 results that are projected to be reported on December 9.

