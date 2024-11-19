News & Insights

Casey’s General Stores price target raised to $338 from $337 at JPMorgan

November 19, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst John Royall raised the firm’s price target on Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to $338 from $337 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. After marking to market the most recent margin and demand dynamics, the firm’s Q2 EPS estimate is $4.10, below the Street at $4.30, while its EBITDA forecast of $311M trails the Street at $325M, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

