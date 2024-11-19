Casey’s General Stores price target raised to $338 from $337 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst John Royall raised the firm’s price target on Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to $338 from $337 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. After marking to market the most recent margin and demand dynamics, the firm’s Q2 EPS estimate is $4.10, below the Street at $4.30, while its EBITDA forecast of $311M trails the Street at $325M, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CASY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.