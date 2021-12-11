Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.35

The board of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of February to US$0.35. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.7%, which is below the industry average.

Casey's General Stores' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Casey's General Stores was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 10.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Casey's General Stores Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:CASY Historic Dividend December 11th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.54 to US$1.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10.0% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Casey's General Stores Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Casey's General Stores has been growing its earnings per share at 8.3% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Casey's General Stores Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Casey's General Stores is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Casey's General Stores that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.