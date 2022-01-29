Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.35

The board of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of February, with investors receiving US$0.35 per share. This means the annual payment will be 0.7% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Casey's General Stores' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Casey's General Stores' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:CASY Historic Dividend January 29th 2022

Casey's General Stores Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.54, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10.0% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Casey's General Stores Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Casey's General Stores has grown earnings per share at 8.3% per year over the past five years. Casey's General Stores definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Casey's General Stores' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Casey's General Stores might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Casey's General Stores that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

