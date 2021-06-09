Casey's General Stores, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Casey's General Stores' (NASDAQ:CASY) stock up by 5.0% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Casey's General Stores' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Casey's General Stores is:

18% = US$333m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Casey's General Stores' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Casey's General Stores seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 13% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Casey's General Stores' decent 7.5% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Casey's General Stores' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 12% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:CASY Past Earnings Growth June 9th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CASY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CASY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Casey's General Stores Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Casey's General Stores has a low three-year median payout ratio of 16%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 84% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, Casey's General Stores has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 16%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 14%.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Casey's General Stores' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

