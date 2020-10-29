Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Dividends
Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CASY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CASY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $172.65, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASY was $172.65, representing a -7.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $186.58 and a 51.43% increase over the 52 week low of $114.01.

CASY is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). CASY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.03. Zacks Investment Research reports CASY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.58%, compared to an industry average of 9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CASY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

