Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CASY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $188.96, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASY was $188.96, representing a -17.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $229.18 and a 14.26% increase over the 52 week low of $165.38.

CASY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and Kroger Company (KR). CASY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CASY's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 3.53%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the casy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

