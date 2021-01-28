Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CASY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASY was $207.24, representing a -1.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $209.92 and a 81.77% increase over the 52 week low of $114.01.

CASY is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). CASY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.82. Zacks Investment Research reports CASY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.94%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CASY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CASY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CASY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 23.11% over the last 100 days. FXG has the highest percent weighting of CASY at 10000%.

