Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CASY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $224.37, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CASY was $224.37, representing a -0.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $225.53 and a 60.94% increase over the 52 week low of $139.42.

CASY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and Kroger Company (KR). CASY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.95. Zacks Investment Research reports CASY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.35%, compared to an industry average of 16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CASY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

