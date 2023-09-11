Casey`s General Stores Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Casey`s General Stores Inc. (CASY) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $169.2 million, or $4.52 per share. This compares with $152.9 million, or $4.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.0% to $3.87 billion from $4.45 billion last year.

Casey`s General Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $169.2 Mln. vs. $152.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.52 vs. $4.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.37 -Revenue (Q1): $3.87 Bln vs. $4.45 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.