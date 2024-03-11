Casey`s General Stores Inc. Announces Fall In Q3 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Casey`s General Stores Inc. (CASY) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $86.9 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $100.1 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $3.329 billion from $3.332 billion last year.

Casey`s General Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $86.9 Mln. vs. $100.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.33 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.329 Bln vs. $3.332 Bln last year.

