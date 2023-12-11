Casey`s General Stores Inc. Announces Climb In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Casey`s General Stores Inc. (CASY) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $158.8 million, or $4.24 per share. This compares with $137.6 million, or $3.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $4.06 billion from $3.98 billion last year.

Casey`s General Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

