Casey`s General Stores Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Casey`s General Stores Inc. (CASY) released earnings for third quarter of $87.1 million

The company's earnings came in at $87.1 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $86.9 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $3.903 billion from $3.329 billion last year.

Casey`s General Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.1 Mln. vs. $86.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.33 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue: $3.903 Bln vs. $3.329 Bln last year.

