Casey`s General Stores Inc. Q1 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Casey`s General Stores Inc. (CASY) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $180.2 million, or $4.83 per share. This compares with $169.2 million, or $4.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $4.097 billion from $3.869 billion last year.

Casey`s General Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $180.2 Mln. vs. $169.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.83 vs. $4.52 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.097 Bln vs. $3.869 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.