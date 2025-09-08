Casey`s General Stores Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Casey`s General Stores Inc. (CASY) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $215.4 million, or $5.77 per share. This compares with $180.2 million, or $4.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $4.567 billion from $4.097 billion last year.

Casey`s General Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $215.4 Mln. vs. $180.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.77 vs. $4.83 last year. -Revenue: $4.567 Bln vs. $4.097 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.