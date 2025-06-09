Casey`s General Stores Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Casey`s General Stores Inc. (CASY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $98.31 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $87.02 million, or $2.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $3.992 billion from $3.600 billion last year.

Casey`s General Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $98.31 Mln. vs. $87.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.63 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue: $3.992 Bln vs. $3.600 Bln last year.

