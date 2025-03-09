CASEYS GENERAL STORES Earnings Preview: Recent $CASY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CASEYS GENERAL STORES ($CASY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,799,424,744 and earnings of $2.04 per share.
CASEYS GENERAL STORES Insider Trading Activity
CASEYS GENERAL STORES insiders have traded $CASY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAMS ENA KOSCHEL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $2,068,055
- MIKE SPANOS has made 2 purchases buying 767 shares for an estimated $298,820 and 0 sales.
- KATRINA S LINDSEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 450 shares for an estimated $192,208
CASEYS GENERAL STORES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of CASEYS GENERAL STORES stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 263,545 shares (+160.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,424,435
- EPOCH INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. removed 187,422 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $70,416,319
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 154,541 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,233,780
- UBS GROUP AG added 142,171 shares (+250.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,332,415
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 114,135 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,223,711
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 107,364 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,540,837
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. removed 98,269 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,937,125
