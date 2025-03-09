CASEYS GENERAL STORES Earnings Preview: Recent $CASY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CASEYS GENERAL STORES ($CASY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,799,424,744 and earnings of $2.04 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CASY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CASEYS GENERAL STORES Insider Trading Activity

CASEYS GENERAL STORES insiders have traded $CASY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAMS ENA KOSCHEL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $2,068,055

MIKE SPANOS has made 2 purchases buying 767 shares for an estimated $298,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KATRINA S LINDSEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 450 shares for an estimated $192,208

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CASEYS GENERAL STORES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of CASEYS GENERAL STORES stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.