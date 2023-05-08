Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed the most recent trading day at $230.11, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 8.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18%.

Casey's General Stores will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, down 1.23% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Casey's General Stores's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.63, which means Casey's General Stores is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.