Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $228.06, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 1.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 10.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Casey's General Stores as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Casey's General Stores is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.69 billion, up 20.88% from the year-ago period.

CASY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.77 per share and revenue of $15.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.35% and +23.13%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% higher within the past month. Casey's General Stores is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Casey's General Stores currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.64, which means Casey's General Stores is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.