Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $198.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 5.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

CASY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, down 7.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.15 billion, up 42.05% from the prior-year quarter.

CASY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $12.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.58% and +38.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CASY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CASY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CASY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.39.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.