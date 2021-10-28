Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $188.50, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the convenience store chain had lost 1.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CASY as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, down 7.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.15 billion, up 42.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $12.02 billion, which would represent changes of +3.58% and +38.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CASY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.71% higher. CASY is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CASY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.43.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.