Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Casey's General Stores is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CASY has returned about 32.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 5.1%. This shows that Casey's General Stores is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.9%.

Over the past three months, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.5% so far this year, so CASY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. falls under the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #44. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Casey's General Stores and Driven Brands Holdings Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

