Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $220.55, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the convenience store chain had lost 2.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.87%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Casey's General Stores as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, down 2.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.52 billion, up 15.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.09 per share and revenue of $15.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.87% and +20.82%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.92% higher. Casey's General Stores currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Casey's General Stores is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.37.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.