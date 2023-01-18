Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $228.50, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the convenience store chain had lost 1.29% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Casey's General Stores as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.69 billion, up 20.88% from the year-ago period.

CASY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.77 per share and revenue of $15.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.35% and +23.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% higher within the past month. Casey's General Stores is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Casey's General Stores's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.74.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.