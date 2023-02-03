Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 3.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 15.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.97%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Casey's General Stores as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to post earnings of $1.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.57 billion, up 17.18% from the prior-year quarter.

CASY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.03 per share and revenue of $15.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.21% and +21.47%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.37% higher within the past month. Casey's General Stores is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Casey's General Stores has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.34 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.3.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

