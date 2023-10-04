Casey`s General Stores (CASY) Price Target Increased by 8.90% to 301.61

The average one-year price target for Casey`s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has been revised to 301.61 / share. This is an increase of 8.90% from the prior estimate of 276.98 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 247.45 to a high of 350.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.25% from the latest reported closing price of 268.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey`s General Stores. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.33%, an increase of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 39,373K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,315K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,309K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 10.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,163K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 4.84% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,150K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 0.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,130K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Casey`s General Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.

