Casey's General Stores (CASY) Price Target Increased by 11.02% to 736.47

The average one-year price target for Casey's General Stores (NasdaqGS:CASY) has been revised to $736.47 / share. This is an increase of 11.02% from the prior estimate of $663.35 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $585.80 to a high of $848.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.54% from the latest reported closing price of $711.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey's General Stores. This is an decrease of 483 owner(s) or 32.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.22%, an increase of 40.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.32% to 33,230K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 2.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,069K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 29.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 35.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 760K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 45.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 748K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 697K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing a decrease of 27.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 689K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares , representing a decrease of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 17.86% over the last quarter.

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