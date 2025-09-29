Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Casey's General Stores is one of 200 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CASY has moved about 38.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 8.1%. This means that Casey's General Stores is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SharkNinja, Inc. (SN). The stock has returned 8.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for SharkNinja, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.1% so far this year, meaning that CASY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, SharkNinja, Inc. falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #19. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Casey's General Stores and SharkNinja, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

