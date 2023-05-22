Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $229.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 2.03% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.07% in that time.

Casey's General Stores will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.42 billion, down 1.03% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. Casey's General Stores currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Casey's General Stores currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.3. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.3.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

