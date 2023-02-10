Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $222.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Casey's General Stores as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Casey's General Stores is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.52 billion, up 15.53% from the year-ago period.

CASY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.09 per share and revenue of $15.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.87% and +20.82%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.92% higher within the past month. Casey's General Stores is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Casey's General Stores is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.39, so we one might conclude that Casey's General Stores is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

