Casey's General Stores (CASY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 7.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

Casey's General Stores will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, down 1.23% from the year-ago period.

CASY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.66 per share and revenue of $15.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.13% and +17.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Casey's General Stores has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.15 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.86.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

