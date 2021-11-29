Casey's General Stores (CASY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $197.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 1.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Casey's General Stores as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 7, 2021. In that report, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion, up 42.05% from the year-ago period.

CASY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $12.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.58% and +38.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Casey's General Stores is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Casey's General Stores currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.11, so we one might conclude that Casey's General Stores is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.