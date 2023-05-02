Casey's General Stores (CASY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $235.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 7.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Casey's General Stores as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Casey's General Stores to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, down 1.23% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher. Casey's General Stores is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Casey's General Stores is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.59, which means Casey's General Stores is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

