Casey's General Stores (CASY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed the most recent trading day at $216.44, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the convenience store chain had lost 4.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Casey's General Stores as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, down 2.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.52 billion, up 15.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.09 per share and revenue of $15.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.87% and +20.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.92% higher within the past month. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Casey's General Stores is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.83, which means Casey's General Stores is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.