Casey's General Stores and Westlake have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 8, 2024 – Zacks Equity Research shares Casey's General Stores, Inc. ( CASY ) as the Bull of the Day and Westlake Corporation WLK as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Medtronic Plc MDT, Stryker Corp. SYK and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Casey's General Stores, Inc. stock has crushed the S&P 500 and its sector over the last 20 years and more recently by effectively and efficiently operating simple, essential local businesses.

Casey's General Stores' outlook is solid and CASY stock has been the picture of consistency, helping make CASY an attractive long-term addition to a diversified portfolio.

General Store Giant

Casey's operates over 2,500 convenience stores across 17 states, mostly in the Midwest. The company's offerings include your typical convenience store fare and an array of grocery items, as well as freshly prepared food. Casey's has become known for its donuts, sandwiches, breakfast food, and most of all, its pizzas. Casey's also operates self-service fuel stations at nearly every location.

The combination of its one-stop offerings and well-run stores have helped Casey's become staples in local communities and on Wall Street. Roughly 50% of Casey's stores are in towns and areas with populations of 5,000 people or less. The firm is expanding its reach into larger regions, with about 25% of CASY locations now in areas with 20,000 people or more.

Casey's has adapted along with the wider retail segment by rolling out digital offerings to boost convenience and customer loyalty. The company's mobile app and online ordering enable customers to easily order food, locate stores, and access exclusive deals and promotions.

Recent Performance and Outlook

Casey's relatively small geographical footprint enables it to stock a large chunk of its stores out of just three distribution centers. These three locations help supply 90% of in-store products and roughly 55% of fuel. The company also currently offers nearly 350 private label items, with more to come.

Casey's topped our second-quarter fiscal 2024 EPS estimate on December 11 and boosted its guidance once again. The firm said that it was able to reduce same-store labor hours while expanding its business. On top of that, Casey's built or acquired 59 stores in the quarter and recently entered Texas (its 17th state) via a 22-store acquisition that closed in November.

Casey's fiscal 2024 revenue is projected to climb marginally as it faces tough year-over-year comparisons over the past several years for a variety of reasons. Yet, the firm's efficiency remains on full display, with its adjusted earnings projected to climb by 9% in FY24 and another 8.3% higher next year. The company is also projected to post 6% revenue growth next year.

Casey's current year EPS estimate has climbed 10% in the past two months, with FY25's consensus 7% higher. The company's most accurate/ recent earnings estimates have also come in above consensus for all periods. All of CASY's upbeat earnings revisions activity helps it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Performance, Technical Levels & Valuation

CASY has soared nearly 1,600% in the last 20 years to blow away the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector's 372% and the S&P 500's 318%. CASY stock has also crushed Walmart and Target over this stretch, both of which unperformed the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500.

The company's shares have climbed 120% in the past five years vs. its sector's 38% and the benchmark's 86%. The current run includes a 15% jump during the trailing six months.

CASY looks a tad overheated based on historic RSI levels, but the stock has consistently traded above its 50-month moving average for roughly 20 years outside of a few occasions. Casey's found support at its 50-day recently and the stock trades slightly below its November records and 12% beneath its average Zacks price target.

Despite its stellar outperformance of the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, CASY trades at a 5% discount at 21.1X forward 12-month earnings, while Walmart trades at 22.7X. Casey's current valuation levels also mark a nearly 30% discount to its 10-year highs.

Bottom Line

Casey's is expanding its reach and its offerings while attempting to boost efficiency and stock buy backs to return more value to shareholders. CASY's 0.6% dividend yield is a nice bonus on top of its impressive performance, and its balance sheet is solid.

Casey's operates in a somewhat unique area of Wall Street, serving small-town America. One could argue that its businesses are more essential to the communities they serve than the likes of Walmart, Target, and many others. CASY's outperformance appears to agree.

Westlake Corporation shares have climbed to fresh highs even as its earnings outlook tumbles. WLK's Chemical – Plastic segment also currently lands in the bottom 18% of over 250 Zacks industries.

The WLK Basics

Westlake Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of essential materials and products. WLK's offerings include ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, vinyl intermediates, PVC, fence, decking components, and more.

Westlake utilizes internally-produced basic chemicals to make higher value-added chemicals and building products. The firm's two reportable segments include Performance and Essential Materials as well as Housing and Infrastructure Products.

The slowing housing market and declining industrial and construction activities are weighing on Westlake's growth prospects. Westlake also faces a difficult to contend with stretch of growth. WLK's revenue is projected to fall 20% in fiscal 2023 and another 2% next year, based on Zacks estimates.

On the bottom line, Westlake's adjusted earnings are projected to tumble 51% in FY23 and then slide another 13% next year. The company's EPS outlook began fading around the middle of 2022 and it keeps getting worse.

WLK's consensus Q4 earnings estimate is down 35% in the last two months, with its most accurate/most recent estimate for the fourth quarter coming in below the already beaten-down consensus. "As we enter the fourth quarter of 2023, weak macroeconomic conditions, including elevated inflation and high interest rates, remain in place driving softer demand for all of our products and low sales prices in our PEM segment," CEO Albert Chao said in prepared Q3 remarks.

Despite Westlake's falling earnings outlooking and downbeat near-term projections, WLK shares have climbed over 30% in the last year vs. the Zacks Basic Materials sector's 7% climb. The stock is also up roughly 100% in the last five years to outpace the S&P 500 and it hit new highs right after Christmas.

Westlake stock is trading well above its 50-day and 50-week moving averages right now, which signals that a pullback could be due.

Bottom Line

Westlake's downward earnings revisions help it land a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Therefore, investors might want to stay away from the stock for now. That said, some might want to keep WLK on their long-term watchlists.

Additional content:

Generative AI Reshapes Healthcare: 3 Stocks in the Limelight

Within the field of artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI is rapidly transforming the healthcare sector. Generative AI models are able to create new data instances that bear a striking resemblance to real healthcare data by utilizing sophisticated machine learning methods. These cutting-edge methods have the power to completely change a number of healthcare-related fields, including medication development, patient care, and disease detection and diagnosis.

According to the Grand View Research report, the global generative AI in healthcare market size was estimated at $1.28 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7% from 2023 to 2030. With its enormous potential to improve patient care and outcomes, generative AI is set to transform the healthcare industry completely. Generative AI can assist in providing hyper-personalized patient care, enable quicker and more affordable drug discovery, and increase the delivery of healthcare as a whole. It can do this by analyzing enormous data sets, improving medical imaging, simulating various medical settings, and predicting results.

Accordingly, for investors who are mainly looking to tap the rising prospects in this lucrative AI market, it's the ideal time to enter the market and gain maximum return out of it. Here are the three stocks- Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corp. and NVIDIA Corp. which we expect to show solid returns in the coming period, banking on their solid AI-induced growth process.

Generative AI Poised to Transform Healthcare

Over the past few years, generative AI has drawn the interest of payers, biopharmas, providers, and investors due to its potential to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and innovation of healthcare delivery. Generative AI is a new tool that can help unlock a portion of untapped improvement potential existing in the healthcare industry, even though businesses have been using AI technology for years.

The application of AI in healthcare has a significant financial impact in terms of both revenue generation and cost reduction. AI-powered chatbots, for example, might offer patients and members quick, tailored assistance, reducing costly ER visits and enhancing access to preventative care.

Within hospitals and physician groups, generative AI technology has the potential to affect everything from continuity of care to clinical operations and contracting to corporate functions. Generative AI is being used to enhance medical imaging in areas such as radiology and pathology. It can generate synthetic images that simulate different conditions, improve image quality, and aid in the analysis and interpretation of medical images.

Based on the function, the global generative AI in the healthcare market is segmented into AI-assisted robotic surgery, virtual nursing assistants, aid clinical judgment/diagnosis, workflow & administrative tasks and image analysis. Generative AI techniques are used to enhance the quality and resolution of medical images.

3 Medical Stocks in Focus

The AI-led healthcare revolution is already well underway, and most companies are using artificial intelligence in one way or another. Here, we will discuss three companies that are leveraging the power of big data, machine learning, and neural networks to transform their business.

Medtronic uses AI and machine learning to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs in a number of areas, including cardiac care, diabetes management, and spinal surgery. Medtronic's digitization is transforming the competitive landscape in the spine and with Aible, the company is leading the way. It is currently the only solution with integrated AI-based surgical planning with unit adaptive spine intelligence.

In December 2023, Medtronic entered into a definitive agreement to expand its partnership with Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices, a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. This strategic collaboration advances the use of AI in endoscopic care and strengthens Medtronic's leadership in AI-integrated healthcare solutions.

MDT's earnings are expected to increase by 5.5% in the next five years. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stryker uses AI and machine learning to improve patient outcomes and efficiency in a number of areas, including surgical planning, medical imaging, and patient monitoring. Stryker's Blueprint platform combines AI with augmented reality to help surgeons visualize and plan procedures. Mako is Stryker's robotic-arm-assisted surgery platform that can be used for total knee, hip and partial knee replacement procedures. The platform's technology enables surgeons to do pre-operative planning as well as precise surgeries, thus helping them provide effective and personalized surgical experiences to patients. The platform is currently the leading player in the robotic-assisted surgery market, with its installations having touched record levels in most of the quarters in the past three years.

Stryker's focus on the continued expansion of Mako in new patient populations will likely enable the robotic platform's growth momentum to continue in the rest of 2023. Moreover, continued software upgrades like the Q Guidance platform and the addition of technologies to work along with the platform should boost adoption.

SYK's earnings are expected to grow by 10.1% in the next five years. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

NVIDIA is gaining from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and accelerated computing. The data center end-market business is likely to benefit from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures. A surge in hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds.

NVIDIA's GPUs are rapidly benefiting from the proliferation of AI. By applying its GPUs in AI models, the company is expanding its base in other untapped markets like automotive, healthcare and manufacturing, which will support its earnings and revenues. The company recently collaborated with the top-ranked OEMs, including Dell, HP and Lenovo, to deliver powerful workstations, including Quadro RTX GPUs and its new CUDAX AI accelerated software. A steady ramp-up of new products is enabling the company to gain a competitive edge over the likes of AMD and Intel and also widen its market share.

NVDA's earnings are expected to grow by 13.5% in the next five years. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.