Casey's CEO Sells $15.2 Million in Stock After a 50% Stock Rally

Key Points

The transaction involved 19,000 shares for about $15.2 million on July 7, 2026.

The divestment represents a 17% reduction in the executive's direct common stock holdings.

Direct common stock ownership was reduced to 89,174 shares, and 535 shares remain held indirectly through a 401k plan.

10 stocks we like better than Casey's General Stores ›

Darren M. Rebelez, President and CEO of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY), reported a sale of 19,000 shares of common stock on July 7, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$15.2 million Shares sold 19,000 Post-transaction shares (total) 89,709 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 89,174 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 535 Post-transaction value $71.95 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($801.46); post-transaction value based on July 7, 2026 market close ($801.99).

Key questions

What is the significance of this divestment relative to the CEO's total position?

This sale represented 18% of Rebelez's direct common stock holdings and 17% of his reported equity in the company, though he maintains a substantial remaining stake valued at $71.95 million.

This sale represented 18% of Rebelez's direct common stock holdings and 17% of his reported equity in the company, though he maintains a substantial remaining stake valued at $71.95 million. How did the transaction price compare to subsequent market activity?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $801.46 per share, while the stock has since appreciated to $843.10 as of the July 8, 2026 market close.

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $801.46 per share, while the stock has since appreciated to $843.10 as of the July 8, 2026 market close. What is the current status of the CEO's indirect equity interests?

Following the transaction, 535 shares remain held indirectly through a 401k plan, where the reporting person maintains voting and tender rights.

Following the transaction, 535 shares remain held indirectly through a 401k plan, where the reporting person maintains voting and tender rights. Does the CEO retain further equity incentives?

Yes, in addition to the 89,709 shares of common stock held, the CEO also holds derivative securities as of the July 9, 2026 filing.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-08) $843.10 Market Capitalization $31.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $17.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $714.4 million

Company Snapshot

Casey's General Stores operates a network of convenience stores and gasoline stations, generating revenue through the sale of self-service gasoline, grocery items, freshly prepared food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, and automotive products.

The company operates a high-volume, convenience-based retail model that leverages its store network to drive customer traffic through competitive fuel pricing and in-store prepared food offerings, while generating margin expansion through non-fuel merchandise categories.

Casey's serves convenience-oriented consumers seeking quick-service fuel and food solutions, with a primary customer base concentrated in rural and suburban markets across the United States.

Casey's General Stores operates one of the largest convenience store chains in the United States. The company's competitive positioning is anchored in its integrated fuel and food service model, which drives operational efficiency and customer loyalty in underserved rural and suburban markets. With a market capitalization of roughly $30 billion and TTM net income of $714.4 million, Casey's demonstrates strong operational execution and financial performance within the specialty retail sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a CEO cashing in winnings after a monster run, which isn’t unusual, even if the size deserves a closer look than a typical executive trim. At roughly $15.2 million, unloading 18% of a direct stake is more than housekeeping, but Rebelez still has $71.95 million riding on the stock plus derivative holdings. Taking profits after a 50% rally and the company's recent addition to the S&P 500 index is what rational diversification looks like.



It's hard to blame him for selling into strength. Casey's recently wrapped a record fiscal 2026 with earnings per share up 30.9% to $19.16, raised the dividend 14% for a 27th straight annual increase, and expanded its buyback authorization to $1 billion. Rebelez told investors that "inside same-store sales for the year were extremely strong," and guidance calls for 8% to 10% EBITDA growth plus at least 120 new stores in fiscal 2027.



For long-term investors, watch valuation, not the CEO. After a 50% run the stock has to keep earning its premium, and management's own outlook implies growth is moderating from fiscal 2026's 23% EBITDA pace.

Should you buy stock in Casey's General Stores right now?

Before you buy stock in Casey's General Stores, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Casey's General Stores wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Casey's General Stores. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.