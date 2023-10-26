Casey's (CASY) Shows Resilient Run Over the Past 6 Months

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY has proven its mettle in the stock market, showing a commendable performance over the past six months. Based in Ankeny, Iowa, the company's shares have rallied 18.3% in this period, surpassing the industry’s growth of 17.1%. Its diverse offerings, expansion into new markets and the integration of digital technologies have contributed to its growth.



Capitalizing on its extensive store network, Casey's has effectively catered to customer demands. Leveraging technology, the company has successfully built stronger connections with its customers, providing user-friendly mobile apps for convenient ordering and innovative loyalty programs. These initiatives have not only engaged customers but also strengthened Casey's position in the market.



The stock's appealing Value Score of B further enhances its attractiveness, indicating positive prospects for potential appreciation. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has emerged as a compelling contender, thanks to a combination of strategic measures and a promising valuation.

Unveiling the Driving Forces

Casey's price and product optimization strategies, increased penetration of private brands and digital engagements comprising the mobile app and online ordering capabilities are commendable. As the third-largest convenience retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain, its distinctive self-distribution model, robust Inside category performance and strategic acquisitions are noteworthy strengths.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Inside sales, which include Grocery & General Merchandise and Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage, increased 8.1% to reach $1,369.7 million. Inside same-store sales also witnessed a noteworthy rise of 5.4% during the quarter. This was driven by a stellar performance in the Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage category, including whole pizza pies, hot sandwiches and donuts, as well as non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, snacks and candy in the Grocery & General Merchandise category.



Grocery & General Merchandise sales experienced an 8% increase, reaching $997 million, while Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage sales grew 8.5% to $372.8 million during the quarter.



Casey’s focus on technology advancements, merchandise ordering efficiency, inventory management and data analytics positions it well for future growth. The company has been strengthening pizza promotions for guests seeking meal solutions, along with enhancing breakfast lineups. Casey’s Rewards, the company's flagship loyalty program boasting a membership of nearly 7 million, has proven to be a vital tool for guest engagement.



With a strategic vision to expand, Casey's aims to add 350 stores by the end of fiscal 2026, ensuring that each store is strategically positioned and stocked with the right products to meet customer demands. This growth strategy seamlessly blends organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Wrapping Up

Casey's robust business model, private-label offerings, expanded footprint and digitalization initiatives are poised to support continued sales growth. The company estimates Inside same-store sales to increase between 3% and 5% in fiscal 2024, with an Inside margin expected to remain within the range of 40%-41%, promising a healthy financial outlook. Casey's has charted a steady course for success and stability in the stock market over the past six months.

3 More Stocks Looking Red Hot

Here, we have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely Grocery Outlet GO, Ross Stores ROST and Walmart WMT.



Grocery Outlet, an extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.2% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. GO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average.



Ross Stores, which operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 7.1% and 19.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average.



Walmart, which operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5% and 2.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.

