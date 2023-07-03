Casey's (CASY) Sets Ambitious Three-Year Strategic Plan

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY is charting a course for its future with the unveiling of a new three-year strategic plan. Leveraging its resilient business model, expanding footprint, and unwavering commitment to guest-centered convenience and restaurant-quality food, Casey’s aims to carve out a unique position in the market and establish itself as a top retailer.



This third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States has delivered exceptional performance over the past three years. With 6.5% growth in inside same-store sales in fiscal 2023 and the successful addition of more than 350 stores since 2020, the company has demonstrated its ability to thrive in a competitive landscape.



Markedly, Casey’s strategic plan outlines key initiatives that will shape its growth trajectory over the next three years.

Let’s Delve Deep

With more than 2,500 stores in 16 states, Casey’s aims to strategically increase its footprint. By ensuring the right stores at the right locations with the right products, the company targets the addition of 350 stores by the end of fiscal 2026. This growth strategy involves both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.



Casey’s aims to accelerate its food business by increasing whole pie sales, introducing unique limited-time menu items, forging exclusive brand partnerships and expanding its popular thin-crust pizza. Through insights-driven innovation, the company will elevate its convenient food options to align with customer needs.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company aims to further broaden its private label offerings, capitalizing on a selection of more than 300 premium, budget-friendly snacks and beverages carefully tailored to meet the desires and preferences of its guests. In fact, its private label products have achieved impressive penetration rates of more than 9% in both units and gross profit dollars within the grocery and general merchandise category during fiscal 2023.



Casey’s Rewards, the company's flagship loyalty program boasting a membership of more than 6.5 million, has proven to be a vital tool for guest engagement. Recognizing the significance of digital technology in today's landscape, Casey’s plans to revamp its Rewards platform, introducing contemporary and personalized ways to interact with customers. By leveraging digital capabilities, the company aims to deepen its relationship with customers, fostering loyalty and driving continued growth.



Through data-driven decision-making processes and the implementation of new digital store tools, Casey’s aims to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall operations. These initiatives will benefit both team members and customers, ensuring a seamless experience.

Wrapping Up

With a resilient business model, Casey’s is strategically positioned to excel throughout the economic cycle. The newly unveiled strategic plan reflects the company's commitment to sustainable growth, targeting an impressive 8-10% compound annual growth rate for EBITDA.

Stock Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 30.7% in the past year, in tandem with the industry’s growth.

Bet Your Bucks on These 3 Hot Stocks

Here we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely The Chef’s Warehouse CHEF, The TJX Companies TJX and Walmart WMT.



The Chef’s Warehouse, which engages in the distribution of specialty food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef’s Warehouse’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 25.5% and 7.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



TJX Companies, which operates as an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 10.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX Companies’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.4% and 14.8% from the year-ago period. TJX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average.



Walmart, which operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 5.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 4.2% from the year-ago period. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.