Casey's (CASY) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Factors at Play

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY is likely to register a decline in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers on Jun 6 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3,404 million, indicating a decline of 1.6% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this operator of convenience stores is expected to have declined year over year. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has risen by a penny to $1.58 over the past seven days, it suggests a decrease from the earnings of $1.60 reported in the year-ago period.



This Ankeny, Iowa-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 29%.

Key Factors to Note

Casey's price and product optimization strategies, the increased penetration of private brands and digital engagements comprising mobile app and online ordering capabilities are commendable. The curbside pickup option and Casey’s reward program have been benefiting the overall performance. Moreover, Casey's has partnered with DoorDash and Uber Eats for delivery services. Also, the company’s self-distribution model and acquisition activities bode well.



Casey’s Grocery & General Merchandise category might have contributed to the company’s top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the category is pegged at $800 million, which suggests an increase of 7.5% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark indicates a jump of 4.9% in same-store sales.

Also, the company’s Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage category may have positively impacted total revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the category stands at $321 million, which indicates a jump of 9.5% from the prior-year reported figure. Also, the consensus mark suggests growth of 6.1% in same-store sales.



With respect to the total gallons sold during the quarter under discussion, the Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests an increase of 5.8%. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales in the Fuel category indicates a decline of 6.9% to $2,183 million. This might have hurt the company’s top-line performance.



Additionally, concerns related to higher operating expenses cannot be ignored. Casey's witnessed an increase of 5% in operating expenses in the last reported quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Casey's this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Casey's has a Zacks Rank #2 but an Earnings ESP of -5.06%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Bath & Body Works BBWI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of 32 cents suggests a decline of 38.5% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bath & Body Works’ top line is expected to decrease year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.57 billion, which indicates a decline of 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Bath & Body Works has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.6%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.65 suggests an increase of 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Costco’s top line is anticipated to have risen year over year. The consensus mark for Costco’s revenues is pegged at $78.87 billion, indicating an increase of 9.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Costco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8% on average.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank of #3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.07 suggests an increase of 3% from the year-ago quarter.



Dollar General’s top line is expected to have increased year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.14 billion, which suggests a rise of 7.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



