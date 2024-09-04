Casey's (CASY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, Casey's General Stores (CASY) reported revenue of $4.1 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.83, compared to $4.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.54, the EPS surprise was +6.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Casey's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change : 1.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Stores (EOP) : 2,674 compared to the 2,681 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,674 compared to the 2,681 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Fuel gallons sold : 772.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 765.1 million.

: 772.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 765.1 million. Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change : 4.4% compared to the 6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.4% compared to the 6% average estimate based on three analysts. Same-store sales - Fuel gallons - YoY change : 0.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.8%.

: 0.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.8%. Number of Stores (BOP) : 2,658 versus 2,597 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,658 versus 2,597 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Fuel : $2.56 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $2.56 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Net Sales- Other : $67.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

: $67.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%. Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage : $405.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $417.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

: $405.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $417.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise : $1.07 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise : $378.28 million versus $369.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $378.28 million versus $369.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage : $236.04 million compared to the $243.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Casey's have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

