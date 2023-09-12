Casey's (CASY) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY came up with first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While the company's top line experienced a year-over-year decline, the bottom line showed improvement compared to the same period last year.



These results came against the backdrop of a more stable macro-operating environment, which allowed Casey's to highlight the resilience of its unique business model. The company demonstrated impressive strength in its Inside same-store sales, underscoring its ability to engage customers effectively. Furthermore, Casey's exhibited adeptness in managing operating expenses, reflecting its commitment to operational efficiency.

A Closer Look at Results

Casey's, one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, posted quarterly earnings of $4.52 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 and increased from earnings of $4.09 reported in the prior-year period.



Total revenues of $3,869.3 million came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,852 million but decreased 13.1% year over year.



Inside sales jumped 8.1% to $1,369.7 million during the quarter. Inside same-store sales increased 5.4% compared with a 6.3% rise registered in the year-ago period. This was driven by stellar performance in the prepared food and dispensed beverage category, including whole pizza pies, hot sandwiches and donuts as well as non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, snacks and candy in the grocery and general merchandise category.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

Margins & Expenses

The gross profit increased 5% year over year to $877.8 million due to a decline in the cost of goods sold. The gross margin expanded 390 basis points to 22.7%. The total inside gross profit increased 10.3% to $556.4 million. Meanwhile, the inside margin increased 80 basis points to 40.6%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.6% year over year to $315.5 million during the quarter under discussion. This can be attributed to higher profitability inside the store, partially offset by a lower fuel margin and higher operating expenses.



Casey's witnessed an increase of 3.2% in operating expenses of $560.9 million. The metric increased for operating 82 more stores compared with the same period last year.

Performance of Categories

We note that Fuel sales decreased 21.6% year over year to $2,427.3 million during the quarter. Fuel gallons sold jumped 3.6% to 714 million due to an increase in the store count.



Fuel gallons same-store sales rose 0.4% against a 2.3% decline registered in the year-ago period. Fuel gross profit fell 3.6% to $297 million as the company lapped record-high fuel margins last year. We note that the fuel margin decreased to 41.6 cents per gallon from 44.7 cents per gallon in the prior-year period.



Grocery & General Merchandise sales rose 8% to $997 million during the quarter. Same-store sales increased 5.2% compared with 5.5% growth in the year-ago quarter. The Grocery & General Merchandise margin increased to 34.1% from 33.9% in the year-ago period.



Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage sales rose 8.5% to $372.8 million. Same-store sales increased 5.9% compared with 8.4% in the year-ago quarter. The Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage margin increased to 58.2% from 55.6% in the year-ago period.

Store Update

As of Jul 31, 2023, the company operated 2,536 stores. Casey's expects to add at least 150 stores in fiscal 2024.

Other Financial Aspects

Casey's ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $439.1 million, long-term debt and finance lease obligations (net of current maturities) of $1,598.5 million and shareholders’ equity of $2,776.3 million.



During the quarter, Casey's repurchased shares worth approximately $30 million. The company has $370 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

FY24 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, Casey's estimates inside same-store sales to increase between 3% and 5% and the inside margin in the band of 40%-41%. Management foresees same-store fuel gallons sold between negative 1% and positive 1%. It anticipates total operating expenses to increase approximately 5% to 7%. The company expects to invest roughly $500 million to $550 million in fiscal 2024.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 8.5% in the past three months, in tandem with the industry’s growth.

Picks You Can’t Miss Out On

Here we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Grocery Outlet GO, Ross Stores ROST and Walmart WMT.



Grocery Outlet, an extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 12.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.2% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. GO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average.



Ross Stores, which operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 11.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 7% and 19.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average.



Walmart, which operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 6.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5% and 2.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.