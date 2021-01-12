Casey's (CASY) Boosts Portfolio With Over 100 New Products

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY is committed to offer customers high quality and delicious food and beverage products, in store as well as its online platforms. Progressing along such lines, the company announced that it will add more than 100 new products under the Casey’s brand, beginning this month. The new low price, high-quality snacks and beverages will provide customers more variety, under new categories. The move is likely to boost sales in the company’s Grocery & Other Merchandise unit, which has been doing well lately. Let’s dive deeper.

Strong Product Expansion Plans

Casey’s new product offerings will be reaching store shelves in January, 2021. The expansion marks another milestone in Casey’s three-year strategic growth plan announced in 2020.



The expanded assortment of Casey’s private brand products will consist of new snack categories, including jerky, chips and nuts. The latest additions compliment the product launches made by the company in the past two months, which includes updated offerings in water, automotive needs as well as packaged beverages and bakery items. The company plans to continue expanding its new product lines.



Management stated that the company’s product-expansion efforts are based on consumers’ valued insights. The updated brand offering aims to deliver customers great products at compelling prices. Moreover, the latest product launches are part of the company’s refreshed merchandising strategies and updated branding approach, which debuted in October, 2020. Such measures are directed toward driving relevancy, engagement, and convenience for customers.



Starting in January, the new products will be available in more than 2,200 Casey’s stores and via online ordering, across 16 states.

Other Growth Endeavours

We note that Casey’s has continued to remain committed toward its value creation plans. These plans are aimed toward boosting sales and profitability. In addition to expanding assortments, the company also strives to strengthen promotions as well as delivery capabilities. It has also been working toward enhancing digital engagement with customers on its website and mobile app. It is also progressing well with cost optimization and store growth endeavours. Well, these measures are likely to continue supporting this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s performance in the forthcoming periods. Markedly, shares of the company have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 9.3%.

Looking For Retail Stocks? Check These

Target Corporation TGT, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59.5%, on average.



Walmart Inc. WMT, also with a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.5%.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.