Markets

Casey's (CASY): The Perfect Mix of Value and Rising Earnings Estimates?

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY Casey's in Focus Casey's General Stores, Inc. PS Ratio (TTM) Casey's General Stores, Inc. PS Ratio (TTM)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. ps-ratio-ttm | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

But before you think that Casey's is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 1.3% in the past 30 days, thanks to three upward revisions in the past one month compared to none lower.

the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy)  stocks here.  More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!                    Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular