News & Insights

Markets
CWST

Casella Waste Systems To Buy Assets Of Consolidated Waste Services For $219 Mln

June 12, 2023 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST), Monday said it has agreed to buy the assets of Consolidated Waste Services, LLC and its affiliates for about $219 million in cash.

The acquisition is expected to generate annualized revenues of around $70 million. The deal includes two collection operations, one transfer station, one material recovery facility (MRF), one office building and several satellite properties.

Twin Bridges is a solid waste management company located in the greater Albany, New York market that provides residential, commercial, and industrial collection, transfer, and recycling processing services.

"We are excited about the proposed acquisition of Twin Bridges," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. "Twin Bridges is a well-run company and provides a great opportunity to grow our services and increase disposal and recycling vertical integration. Their business fits well with our operations and will enhance our ability to deliver additional resource management services to our customers through their state-of-the-art MRF with robotic technology."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.