Casella Waste Systems To Buy Assets Of Consolidated Waste Services For $219 Mln

(RTTNews) - Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST), Monday said it has agreed to buy the assets of Consolidated Waste Services, LLC and its affiliates for about $219 million in cash.

The acquisition is expected to generate annualized revenues of around $70 million. The deal includes two collection operations, one transfer station, one material recovery facility (MRF), one office building and several satellite properties.

Twin Bridges is a solid waste management company located in the greater Albany, New York market that provides residential, commercial, and industrial collection, transfer, and recycling processing services.

"We are excited about the proposed acquisition of Twin Bridges," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. "Twin Bridges is a well-run company and provides a great opportunity to grow our services and increase disposal and recycling vertical integration. Their business fits well with our operations and will enhance our ability to deliver additional resource management services to our customers through their state-of-the-art MRF with robotic technology."

