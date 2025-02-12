Casella Waste Systems Reports Strong Financial Performance and Growth for Fiscal Year 2024

Casella Waste Systems reported significant revenue growth for Q4 2024 and fiscal year 2024, with acquisitions boosting performance.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, with quarterly revenues reaching $427.5 million, an 18.9% increase from the previous year, and annual revenues of $1.557 billion, up 23.1% year-over-year. The company saw net income of $4.9 million for the quarter and $13.5 million for the year, although the annual net income was down 46.7% compared to 2023, impacted by higher interest expenses and operational costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $95 million and $360.6 million for the fiscal year, both representing significant growth. Casella also provided an optimistic outlook for 2025, projecting revenues between $1.775 billion and $1.805 billion, and noted successful acquisitions that enhanced its market presence. The company emphasized its continued strong performance and growth strategies while preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025.

Revenues of $427.5 million for Q4 2024, an 18.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023, driven by strong collection and disposal price growth.

Acquired eight businesses in fiscal year 2024, adding over $200 million in annualized revenues, and continued growth with three acquisitions in FY 2025 year-to-date.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 15.6% to $95.0 million for Q4 2024, indicating strong operational performance and growth.

The company projected robust financial guidance for FY 2025, estimating revenues between $1.775 billion and $1.805 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA between $410 million and $425 million.

Net income for fiscal year 2024 was $13.5 million, a significant decline of 46.7% compared to $25.4 million in fiscal year 2023, indicating ongoing challenges in profitability despite revenue growth.

Operating income decreased by 9.5% for fiscal year 2024, reflecting the negative impact of an $8.4 million charge related to the Southbridge Landfill closure and increased expenses from acquisitions.

The company acknowledged weaknesses in construction and demolition (C&D) waste volumes, suggesting potential instability in demand that could affect future profitability.

What were Casella Waste Systems' Q4 2024 revenue results?

Casella Waste Systems reported revenues of $427.5 million for Q4 2024, an increase of 18.9% from Q4 2023.

How did net income change for Casella in fiscal year 2024?

Net income for fiscal year 2024 was $13.5 million, a decrease of 46.7% compared to fiscal year 2023.

What is the fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance from Casella Waste Systems?

Casella estimates fiscal year 2025 revenues to be between $1.775 billion and $1.805 billion.

What acquisitions did Casella make recently?

In fiscal year 2024, Casella acquired eight businesses with over $200 million in annualized revenues, plus three in 2025 with $40 million.

What were the adjusted EBITDA results for Casella in fiscal year 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 was $360.6 million, reflecting a 22.4% increase from fiscal year 2023.

RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024. The Company also provided guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 (“fiscal year 2025").







Key Highlights:











Revenues were





$427.5 million





for the quarter, up





$67.9 million





, or up





18.9%





, from the same period in





2023





. Revenues were





$1.557 billion





for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (“fiscal year 2024”), up





$292.7 million





, or up





23.1%





, from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (“fiscal year 2023”).











Solid waste pricing for fiscal year 2024 was up 5.7% from fiscal year 2023, driven by 6.5% collection price growth and 3.9% disposal price growth.











Net income (loss) was





$4.9 million





for the quarter, up





$6.7 million





, as compared to





$(1.8) million





for the same period in 2023. Net income was





$13.5 million





for fiscal year 2024, down





$(11.9) million





, or down





(46.7)%





, as compared to





$25.4 million





in fiscal year 2023. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was





$80.7 million





for fiscal year 2024, up





$6.5 million





, or up





8.7%





, from fiscal year 2023.











Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was





$95.0 million





for the quarter, up





$12.8 million





, or up





15.6%





, from the same period in





2023





. Adjusted EBITDA was





$360.6 million





for fiscal year 2024, up





$66.0 million





, or up





22.4%





, from fiscal year 2023.











Net cash provided by operating activities was





$281.4 million





for fiscal year 2024, up





$48.3 million





, or up





20.7%





, from fiscal year 2023.











Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, was





$158.3 million





for fiscal year 2024, up





$30.0 million





, or up





23.4%





, from fiscal year 2023.











Acquired eight businesses in fiscal year 2024 with over $200 million of annualized revenues and three businesses in fiscal year 2025 year-to-date with approximately $40 million of annualized revenues.













“We finished the year strong, reporting records yet again across our key financial metrics in 2024, with growth of over 20% in revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “Our consistent execution against clear operating and growth strategies have yielded consistently strong results, year after year. I would like to recognize and thank our entire team for their efforts, and their commitment to our customers and our Core Values.”





“We acquired eight businesses in 2024 with over $200 million in annualized revenue, further strengthening our operating capabilities in our Mid-Atlantic markets and entering a strategically attractive adjacency in the Hudson Valley region of New York,” Casella said. “We have started the year strong on the growth front already in 2025, with three acquisitions and approximately $40 million in annualized revenues, filling in our service territory in Maryland and Pennsylvania and adding synergistic overlap in Eastern Massachusetts. In total, these acquired operations have generally come in at initial Adjusted EBITDA margins at or below our consolidated average, but represent significant improvement opportunity going forward as we continue to integrate the businesses, invest in organic growth, and implement our operating initiatives and practices.”





“On a same store basis in 2024, we expanded Adjusted EBITDA margins in our collection business by over 100 basis points, driven by 6.5% price growth and continued focus on operating efficiency, and margins in our Resource Solutions segment by 270 basis points, with strong performance across that business, particularly at our Boston recycling facility” said Casella. “This performance was partially offset by weakness in C&D and special waste volumes at our landfills, as we held the line on price in the face of market softness, however we anticipate a return to growth in landfill volumes in 2025 as transitory market pressures subside.”





“In 2025 we will celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Casella, which began in 1975 with one truck in Rutland, VT, and has now grown to over 5,000 employees with operations in 10 states,” Casella said. “This milestone represents an opportunity to reflect on all that our team has accomplished, and what we have built together, and also to look forward with excitement to the tremendous growth opportunities that lie ahead.”







Q4 2024 Results







Revenues were $427.5 million for the quarter, up $67.9 million, or up 18.9%, from the same period in 2023, with revenue growth mainly driven by: newly closed acquisitions along with the rollover impact from acquisitions closed in prior periods; collection and disposal price growth; and higher recycling commodity volumes and prices.





Operating income was $18.5 million for the quarter, up $5.2 million, or up 38.7%, from the same period in 2023, driven by stronger operating results and a favorable year-over-year comparison to a charge related to a landfill capping veneer failure in the same period in 2023; partially offset by higher amortization expense related to acquisition growth.





Net income was $4.9 million for the quarter, or $0.08 per diluted common share, up $6.7 million and $0.11 per diluted common share, from the same period in 2023, consistent with higher operating income. Adjusted Net Income, was $25.8 million for the quarter, or $0.41 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, a non-GAAP measure, up $8.7 million and $0.12 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, or up 51.4% and 41.4%, respectively, from the same period in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA was $95.0 million for the quarter, up $12.8 million, or up 15.6%, from the same period in 2023, driven by acquisition contribution and organic growth.





Please refer to "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" included in "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP performance measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.







Fiscal Year 2024 Results







Revenues were $1.557 billion for fiscal year 2024, up $292.7 million, or up 23.1%, from fiscal year 2023.





Operating income was $72.8 million for fiscal year 2024, down $(7.7) million, or down (9.5)%, from fiscal year 2023, as a result of an $8.4 million charge in connection with the closure of the landfill located in Southbridge, Massachusetts (the “Southbridge Landfill”); higher expense from acquisition activities; and higher depreciation and amortization expense related to recently closed acquisitions.





Net income was $13.5 million for fiscal year 2024, or $0.23 per diluted common share, down $(11.9) million and $(0.23) per diluted common share, or down (46.7)% and (50.0)%, respectively, from fiscal year 2023, driven by lower operating income and higher interest expense. Adjusted Net Income, was $80.7 million for fiscal year 2024, or $1.35 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, up $6.5 million and $0.01 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, or up 8.7% and 0.7%, respectively, from fiscal year 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA was $360.6 million for fiscal year 2024, up $66.0 million, or up 22.4%, from fiscal year 2023, driven by acquisition contribution and organic growth.





Net cash provided by operating activities was $281.4 million for fiscal year 2024, up $48.3 million, or up 20.7%, from fiscal year 2023. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $158.3 million for fiscal year 2024, up $30.0 million from fiscal year 2023.





Please refer to "Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures" included in "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook







The Company provided guidance for fiscal year 2025 by estimating results in the following ranges:







Revenues between $1.775 billion and $1.805 billion;



Revenues between $1.775 billion and $1.805 billion;



Net income between $10 million and $25 million;



Net income between $10 million and $25 million;



Adjusted EBITDA between $410 million and $425 million;



Adjusted EBITDA between $410 million and $425 million;



Net cash provided by operating activities between $320 million and $335 million; and



Net cash provided by operating activities between $320 million and $335 million; and



Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $165 million and $180 million.











The guidance ranges do not include the impact of any acquisitions that have not been completed. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2025 are described in the Unaudited Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2025 do not contemplate any unanticipated impacts.







Conference Call to Discuss Quarter







The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register for the call by clicking



here



to obtain a dial in number and unique passcode. Alternatively, upon registration, the website linked above provides an option for the conference provider to call the registrant's phone line, enabling participation on the call.





The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website and accessible using the same link.







About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.







Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information, investors may visit the Company’s website at http://www.casella.com.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our financial performance; financial condition; operations and services; prospects; growth; strategies; anticipated impacts from future or completed acquisitions; and guidance for fiscal year 2025, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” "will," “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.





Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: the Company may be unable to adequately increase prices or drive operating efficiencies to adequately offset increased costs and inflationary pressures, including increased fuel prices and wages; it is difficult to determine the timing or future impact of a sustained economic slowdown that could negatively affect our operations and financial results; the increasing focus on per - and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) and other emerging contaminants, including the recent designation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of two PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, will likely lead to increased compliance and remediation costs and litigation risks; adverse weather conditions may negatively impact the Company's revenues and its operating margin; the Company may be unable to increase volumes at its landfills or improve its route profitability; the Company may be unable to reduce costs or increase pricing or volumes sufficiently to achieve estimated Adjusted EBITDA and other targets; landfill operations and permit status may be affected by factors outside the Company's control; the Company may be required to incur capital expenditures in excess of its estimates; the Company's insurance coverage and self-insurance reserves may be inadequate to cover all of its risk exposures; fluctuations in energy pricing or the commodity pricing of its recyclables may make it more difficult for the Company to predict its results of operations or meet its estimates; disruptions or limited access to domestic and global transportation or the imposition of tariffs could impact the Company's ability to sell recyclables into end markets; the Company may be unable to achieve its acquisition or development targets on favorable pricing or at all, including due to the failure to satisfy all closing conditions and to receive required regulatory approvals that may prevent closing of any announced transaction; the Company may not be able to successfully integrate and recognize the expected financial benefits from acquired businesses; and the Company may incur environmental charges or asset impairments in the future.





There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A. “



Risk Factors



” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K, in Item 1A. “



Risk Factors”



in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.





The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investors:







Jason Mead





Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer





(802) 772-2293







Media:







Jeff Weld





Vice President of Communications





(802) 772-2234





http://www.casella.com



















CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except for per share data)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

















Unaudited





































2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues





$





427,486













$





359,567













$





1,557,283













$





1,264,542













Operating expenses:





































Cost of operations









285,641

















239,173

















1,027,336

















832,038













General and administration









52,208

















43,127

















190,754

















155,847













Depreciation and amortization









66,357

















54,610

















234,907

















170,705













Expense from acquisition activities









6,582

















5,237

















24,879

















15,038













Southbridge Landfill closure (recovery) charge









(92





)













191

















8,385

















467













Landfill capping (recovery) charge - veneer failure









(1,739





)













3,870

















(1,739





)













3,870













Legal settlement









—

















—

















—

















6,150





















408,957

















346,208

















1,484,522

















1,184,115













Operating income









18,529

















13,359

















72,761

















80,427













Other expense (income):





































Interest expense, net









11,849

















12,950

















51,983

















36,837













Debt modification expense









1,396

















—

















1,396

















—













Loss from termination of bridge financing









—

















—

















—

















8,191













Other income









(427





)













(629





)













(1,666





)













(1,646





)









Other expense, net









12,818

















12,321

















51,713

















43,382













Income before income taxes









5,711

















1,038

















21,048

















37,045













Provision for income taxes









835

















2,849

















7,512

















11,646













Net income (loss)





$





4,876













$





(1,811





)









$





13,536













$





25,399













Basic weighted average common shares outstanding









63,323

















57,981

















59,576

















55,174













Basic earnings (loss) per common share





$





0.08













$





(0.03





)









$





0.23













$





0.46













Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding









63,449

















57,981

















59,681

















55,274













Diluted earnings (loss) per common share





$





0.08













$





(0.03





)









$





0.23













$





0.46



































CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)

























December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













ASSETS























CURRENT ASSETS:





















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





383,303













$





220,912













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses









165,917

















157,324













Other current assets









64,085

















48,089













Total current assets









613,305

















426,325













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization









1,164,815

















980,553













Operating lease right-of-use assets









98,050

















100,844













Goodwill









1,002,266

















735,670













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization









313,468

















241,429













Other non-current assets









38,164

















50,649













Total assets





$





3,230,068













$





2,535,470















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























CURRENT LIABILITIES:





















Current maturities of debt





$





42,619













$





35,781













Current operating lease liabilities









10,291

















9,039













Accounts payable









111,087

















116,794













Current accrued final capping, closure and post-closure costs









3,224

















10,773













Contract liabilities









50,690

















31,472













Other accrued liabilities









89,406

















74,999













Total current liabilities









307,317

















278,858













Debt, less current portion









1,090,632

















1,007,662













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion









64,449

















66,074













Accrued final capping, closure and post-closure costs, less current portion









169,006

















123,131













Other long-term liabilities









47,825

















37,954













Total stockholders' equity









1,550,839

















1,021,791













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





3,230,068













$





2,535,470



































CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)

























Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Net income





$





13,536













$





25,399













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









234,907

















170,705













Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities









11,601

















9,885













Amortization of debt issuance costs









2,960

















2,962













Stock-based compensation









12,186

















9,084













Operating lease right-of-use assets expense









17,784

















15,318













Other items and charges, net









12,980

















708













Loss from termination of bridge financing









—

















8,191













Landfill capping (recovery) charge - veneer failure









(889





)













3,021













Deferred income taxes









6,894

















7,392













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures









(30,604





)













(19,573





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









281,355

















233,092













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(468,628





)













(851,839





)









Additions to intangible assets









(280





)













—













Additions to property and equipment









(203,227





)













(154,907





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









1,380

















1,110













Proceeds from property insurance settlement









146

















—













Net cash used in investing activities









(670,609





)













(1,005,636





)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





















Proceeds from debt borrowings









846,750

















465,000













Principal payments on debt









(783,684





)













(26,257





)









Payments of debt issuance costs









(6,619





)













(12,759





)









Proceeds from the exercise of share based awards









349

















89













Proceeds from the public offering of Class A common stock









496,245

















496,231













Payments of debt modification costs









(1,396





)













—













Net cash provided by financing activities









551,645

















922,304













Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









162,391

















149,760













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









220,912

















71,152













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





383,303













$





220,912













Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





















Cash interest payments





$





61,217













$





43,588













Cash income tax payments





$





6,776













$





10,109













Non-current assets obtained through long-term financing obligations





$





30,551













$





12,322













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations





$





11,686













$





19,796







































CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES









(In thousands)









Non-GAAP Performance Measures







In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also presents non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share that provide an understanding of operational performance because it considers them important supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's results. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures to further understand its “core operating performance” and believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP performance measures to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The tables below set forth such performance measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such items:















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net income (loss)









$









4,876

















$









(1,811









)













$









13,536

















$









25,399















Provision for income taxes









835

















2,849

















7,512

















11,646













Other income









(427





)













(629





)













(1,666





)













(1,646





)









Interest expense, net









11,849

















12,950

















51,983

















36,837













Depreciation and landfill amortization









48,721

















41,977

















178,426

















139,668













Amortization of intangibles (i)









17,636

















12,633

















56,481

















31,037













Expense from acquisition activities (ii)









6,582

















5,237

















24,879

















15,038













Southbridge Landfill closure (recovery) charge (iii)









(92





)













191

















8,385

















467













Landfill capping (recovery) charge - veneer failure (iv)









(1,739





)













3,870

















(1,739





)













3,870













Debt modification expense (v)









1,396

















—

















1,396

















—













Loss from termination of bridge financing (vi)









—

















—

















—

















8,191













Legal settlement (vii)









—

















—

















—

















6,150













Gain on resolution of acquisition related contingent consideration (viii)









—

















—

















—

















(965





)









Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations









2,517

















2,468

















9,763

















9,026













Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities









2,843

















2,415

















11,601

















9,885















Adjusted EBITDA









$









94,997

















$









82,150

















$









360,557

















$









294,603



















Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

















22.2













%





















22.8













%





















23.2













%





















23.3













%













Depreciation and landfill amortization









(48,721





)













(41,977





)













(178,426





)













(139,668





)









Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations









(2,517





)













(2,468





)













(9,763





)













(9,026





)









Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities









(2,843





)













(2,415





)













(11,601





)













(9,885





)











Adjusted Operating Income









$









40,916

















$









35,290

















$









160,767

















$









136,024

































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net income (loss)









$









4,876

















$









(1,811









)













$









13,536

















$









25,399















Amortization of intangibles (i)









17,636

















12,633

















56,481

















31,037













Expense from acquisition activities (ii)









6,582

















5,237

















24,879

















15,038













Southbridge Landfill (recovery) closure charge (iii)









(92





)













191

















8,385

















467













Landfill capping (recovery) charge - veneer failure (iv)









(1,739





)













3,870

















(1,739





)













3,870













Debt modification expense (v)









1,396

















—

















1,396

















—













Loss from termination of bridge financing (vi)









—

















—

















—

















8,191













Legal settlement (vii)









—

















—

















—

















6,150













Gain on resolution of acquisition related contingent consideration (viii)









—

















—

















—

















(965





)









Interest expense from acquisition activities (ix)









—

















—

















—

















496













Tax effect (x)









(2,893





)













(3,096





)













(22,259





)













(15,476





)











Adjusted Net Income









$









25,766

















$









17,024

















$









80,679

















$









74,207





















































Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding













63,449





















57,981





















59,681





















55,274















Dilutive effect of options and other stock awards









—

















109

















—

















—















Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding













63,449





















58,090





















59,681





















55,274





















































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share









$









0.08

















$









(0.03









)













$









0.23

















$









0.46















Amortization of intangibles (i)









0.28

















0.22

















0.95

















0.56













Expense from acquisition activities (ii)









0.11

















0.09

















0.42

















0.27













Southbridge Landfill closure (recovery) charge (iii)









—

















—

















0.14

















0.01













Landfill capping (recovery) charge - veneer failure (iv)









(0.03





)













0.07

















(0.03





)













0.07













Debt modification expense (v)









0.02

















—

















0.02

















—













Loss from termination of bridge financing (vi)









—

















—

















—

















0.15













Legal settlement (vii)









—

















—

















—

















0.11













Gain on resolution of acquisition related contingent consideration (viii)









—

















—

















—

















(0.02





)









Interest expense from acquisition activities (ix)









—

















—

















—

















0.01













Tax effect (x)









(0.05





)













(0.06





)













(0.38





)













(0.28





)











Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share









$









0.41

















$









0.29

















$









1.35

















$









1.34















(i)



Amortization of intangibles



is the add-back of non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles such as covenants not-to-compete, customer relationships and trade names.





(ii)



Expense from acquisition activities



is comprised primarily of legal, consulting, rebranding and other costs associated with the due diligence, acquisition and integration of acquired businesses. The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included a charge for an increase in the reserve against accounts receivable of the businesses acquired in the acquisition of four wholly owned subsidiaries of GFL Environmental Inc., as a result of our inability to pursue collections during the transition services period with the seller, resulting in accounts receivable aged beyond what is typical in our business.





(iii)



Southbridge Landfill closure (recovery) charge



are expenses related to the unplanned early closure of the Southbridge Landfill along with associated legal activities. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 due to the significant capital investment required to obtain expansion permits and for future development coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment. The unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill reduced the economic useful life of the assets from prior estimates by approximately ten years. In August 2024, the Company received the final closure permit related to Southbridge Landfill, which set out permit conditions including environmental monitoring, third party inspections, inspection of the final cover, leachate sampling, post-closure monitoring and other post-closure requirements, and entered the post-closure period. The Company recorded a non-cash charge of $8.4 million in fiscal year 2024 to revise the accrued post-closure liability for the Southbridge Landfill based on the conditions in the closure permit.





(iv)



Landfill capping (recovery) charge - veneer failure



in the periods ending December 31, 2023 consists of both (i) the write-off of historical payments associated with capping work that has been deemed no longer viable due to a veneer failure and (ii) the related operating expenses incurred to clean up the affected capping material at the Company's landfill in Seneca, New York. In the periods ending December 31, 2024, we recorded a recovery consisting of both (i) a partial reversal of historical payments written off after an engineering evaluation determined that a portion of the area affected by the veneer failure was deemed to still be viable as well as (ii) a recovery of operating expenses incurred during the clean up of the affected capping material as part of a settlement with a third-party.





(v)



Debt modification expense



associated with agent fees and other third party costs we paid during the refinancing of our second amended and restated credit agreement.





(vi)



Loss from termination of bridge financing



is related to the write-off of the remaining unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of bridge financing agreements associated with acquisitions.





(vii)



Legal settlement



is related to reaching an agreement in June 2023 with the collective class members of a class action lawsuit relating to certain Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 ("FLSA") claims as well as state wage and hours laws.





(viii)



Gain on resolution of acquisition related contingent consideration



is associated with the reversal of a contingency for a transfer station permit expansion that is no longer deemed viable.





(ix)



Interest expense from acquisition activities



is the amortization of debt issuance costs comprised of transaction, legal, and other similar costs associated with bridge financing activities related to acquisitions.





(x)



Tax effect



of the adjustments is an aggregate of the current and deferred tax impact of each adjustment, including the impact to the effective tax rate, current provision and deferred provision. The computation considers all relevant impacts of the adjustments, including available net operating loss carryforwards and the impact on the remaining valuation allowance.







Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures







In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents non-GAAP liquidity measures such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow that provide an understanding of the Company's liquidity because it considers them important supplemental measures of its liquidity that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's cash flow generation from its core operations that are then available to be deployed for strategic acquisitions, growth investments, development projects, unusual landfill closures, site improvement and remediation, and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through paying down debt. The Company also believes that showing the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses non-GAAP liquidity measures to understand the Company’s cash flow provided by operating activities after certain expenditures along with its consolidated net leverage and believes that these measures demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP liquidity measures to investors, in addition to corresponding cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s liquidity using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and cash flow generation has performed. The table below, on an adjusted basis to exclude certain items, sets forth such liquidity measures:















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$









109,761

















$









75,267

















$









281,355

















$









233,092















Capital expenditures









(76,866





)













(64,543





)













(203,227





)













(154,907





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









333

















139

















1,380

















1,110













Proceeds from property insurance settlement









—

















—

















146

















—













Southbridge Landfill closure (i)









754

















1,084

















3,035

















4,308













Cash outlays for acquisition expenses (ii)









6,442

















4,813

















20,457

















13,105













Acquisition capital expenditures (iii)









19,836

















9,812

















45,325

















20,866













McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures (iv)









145

















7,419

















3,688

















10,725













FLSA legal settlement payment (v)









—

















—

















6,150

















—













Landfill capping (recovery) charge - veneer failure payment (vi)









(850





)













—

















—

















—















Adjusted Free Cash Flow









$









59,555

















$









33,991

















$









158,309

















$









128,299















(i)



Southbridge Landfill closure



are cash outlays associated with the unplanned, early closure of the Southbridge Landfill. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and expects to incur cash outlays through satisfaction of the closure requirements and the environmental remediation process. In August 2024, the Company received the final closure permit related to Southbridge Landfill and entered the post-closure period.





(ii)



Cash outlays for acquisition expenses



are cash outlays for transaction and integration costs relating to specific acquisition transactions and include legal, consulting, rebranding and other costs as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.





(iii)



Acquisition capital expenditures



are acquisition-related capital expenditures that are necessary to transition and upgrade acquired assets to Company operating standards and to achieve strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations, which can be considered, together with acquisition purchase price, as part of the initial overall investment in an acquired business.





(iv)



McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures



are long-term infrastructure capital expenditures related to rail side development at the Company's landfill in Mount Jewett, PA ("McKean Landfill"), which is different from the landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations.





(v)



FLSA legal settlement payment



is the cash outlay of a legal settlement related to reaching an agreement in June 2023 with the collective class members of a class action lawsuit relating to certain claims under the FLSA as well as state wage and hours laws.





(vi)



Landfill capping (recovery) charge - veneer failure payment



is the cash outlay associated with operating expenses incurred to clean up the affected capping material at the Company's landfill in Seneca, New York that has been reimbursed to us by a third party.





Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow presented by other companies.











CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FISCAL YEAR 2025 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES









(In thousands)









Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted EBITDA







(i)







from estimated Net income for fiscal year 2025:

















(Estimated)









Twelve Months Ending









December 31, 2025













Net income









$10,000 - $25,000











Provision for income taxes





5,000 - 15,000









Other income





(2,000)









Interest expense, net





60,000









Expense from acquisition activities





15,000









Depreciation and landfill amortization





218,000









Amortization of intangibles





74,000









Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations





11,000









Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities





14,000











Adjusted EBITDA









$410,000 - $425,000

















Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow







(i)







from estimated Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2025:

















(Estimated)









Twelve Months Ending









December 31, 2025













Net cash provided by operating activities









$320,000 - $335,000











Capital expenditures





(215,000)









Acquisition capital expenditures





45,000









Cash outlays for acquisition expenses





15,000











Adjusted Free Cash Flow









$165,000 - $180,000











(i) See footnotes for Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures included in the



Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures



for further disclosure over the nature of the various adjustments to estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow.















CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES









(In thousands)









Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three and





twelve months ended





December 31, 2024





and





2023





are as follows:

















Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Gross









Revenues













Intercompany









Revenues













Third-Party









Revenues













Gross









Revenues













Intercompany









Revenues













Third-Party









Revenues











Collection





$





290,365









$





(16,477





)









$





273,888









$





227,754









$





(13,082





)









$





214,672









Disposal









130,149













(66,146





)













64,003













122,675













(59,526





)













63,149









Landfill gas-to-energy









1,814













—

















1,814













1,575













—

















1,575









Processing









3,198













(533





)













2,665













3,133













(529





)













2,604











Solid waste operations













425,526

















(83,156









)

















342,370

















355,137

















(73,137









)

















282,000











Processing









36,401













(3,934





)













32,467













34,249













(4,223





)













30,026









National Accounts









52,844













(195





)













52,649













47,680













(139





)













47,541











Resource Solutions operations













89,245

















(4,129









)

















85,116

















81,929

















(4,362









)

















77,567













Total revenues









$









514,771













$









(87,285









)













$









427,486













$









437,066













$









(77,499









)













$









359,567





























Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Gross









Revenues













Intercompany









Revenues













Third-Party









Revenues













Gross









Revenues













Intercompany









Revenues













Third-Party









Revenues











Collection





$





1,024,850









$





(63,066





)









$





961,784









$





761,938









$





(51,348





)









$





710,590









Disposal









497,574













(250,856





)













246,718













457,478













(212,896





)













244,582









Landfill gas-to-energy









7,958













—

















7,958













6,617













—

















6,617









Processing









12,915













(1,959





)













10,956













12,109













(2,155





)













9,954











Solid waste operations













1,543,297

















(315,881









)

















1,227,416

















1,238,142

















(266,399









)

















971,743











Processing









142,722













(12,263





)













130,459













120,838













(14,841





)













105,997









National Accounts









200,213













(805





)













199,408













187,298













(496





)













186,802











Resource Solutions operations













342,935

















(13,068









)

















329,867

















308,136

















(15,337









)

















292,799













Total revenues









$









1,886,232













$









(328,949









)













$









1,557,283













$









1,546,278













$









(281,736









)













$









1,264,542

















Components of consolidated revenue growth for the three months ended





December 31, 2024





compared to the three months ended





December 31, 2023





are as follows:

















Amount













% of









Related









Business













% of Total









Company













Solid waste operations:































Collection





$





13,400













6.2





%









3.7





%









Disposal









1,840













2.9





%









0.5





%









Processing









(20





)









(0.8)%









—





%









Solid waste price









15,220













5.4





%









4.2





%









Collection









(1,564





)









(0.7)%









(0.4)%









Disposal









(3,199





)









(5.1)%









(0.9)%









Processing









(227





)









(8.7)%









(0.1)%









Solid waste volume









(4,990





)









(1.8)%









(1.4)%









Surcharges and other fees









(338





)

















(0.1)%









Commodity price and volume









350





















0.1





%









Acquisitions









50,128













17.8





%









14.0





%











Total solid waste operations













60,370















21.4





%











16.8









%













Resource Solutions operations:































Price









3,912













5.0





%









1.1





%









Volume









4,039













5.2





%









1.1





%









Surcharges and other fees









(402





)

















(0.1)%











Total Resource Solutions operations













7,549

























2.1









%













Total Company









$









67,919

























18.9









%

















Components of capital expenditures







(i)







for the three and





twelve months ended





December 31, 2024





and





2023





are as follows:

















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023













Growth capital expenditures:







































Acquisition capital expenditures





$





24,006









$





9,812









$





49,495









$





20,866









McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures









145













7,419













3,688













10,725









Other









5,231













3,779













14,867













9,894











Growth capital expenditures













29,382

















21,010

















68,050

















41,485













Replacement capital expenditures:







































Landfill development









11,337













10,575













43,873













37,928









Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers









23,447













22,922













64,795













53,819









Facilities









11,354













7,685













21,890













16,263









Other









1,346













2,351













4,619













5,412











Replacement capital expenditures













47,484

















43,533

















135,177

















113,422













Capital expenditures









$









76,866













$









64,543













$









203,227













$









154,907











(i) The Company's capital expenditures are broadly defined as pertaining to either growth or replacement activities.



Growth capital expenditures



are defined as costs related to development projects, organic business growth, and the integration of newly acquired operations. Growth capital expenditures include costs related to the following: 1) acquisition capital expenditures that are necessary to transition and upgrade acquired assets to Company operating standards and to achieve strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations, which can be considered, together with acquisition purchase price, as part of the initial overall investment in an acquired business; 2) McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures, which is unique and different from landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations because the Company is investing in long-term infrastructure; and 3) development of landfill permit expansions, investment in infrastructure to increase throughput at transfer stations and recycling and other processing facilities, capital expenditures for new equipment, such as trucks, containers or compactors, to support new contracts or other organic business growth, and other development projects in support of our growth strategies.



Replacement capital expenditures



are defined as landfill cell construction costs not related to expansion airspace, costs for normal permit renewals, replacement costs for equipment and other capital expenditures due to age or obsolescence, and capital items not otherwise defined as growth capital expenditures.







