Casella Waste Systems' (NASDAQ:CWST) Wonderful 742% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) share price. It's 742% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Casella Waste Systems moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CWST Earnings Per Share Growth June 15th 2021

We know that Casella Waste Systems has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Casella Waste Systems shareholders are up 28% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 53% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Casella Waste Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Casella Waste Systems has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

